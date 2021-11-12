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The Antichrist Conquers the Saints
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41 views • November 12, 2021
Bible prophecy predicts that the Antichrist will conquer the last remaining Christians in the end times. Jesus said that those who endure to the end will be saved. So the question is will we endure or will we give in? Don't fall for the lies that nothing bad will ever happen to you, and that you'll raptured away from all the problems of your life. We need to start obeying Jesus now before it's too late.
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