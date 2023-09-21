Rand Paul finally SNAPS on Ukraine approved narrative:
"Ukraine banned the political parties, they’ve invaded churches, they’ve arrested priests, so no, it isn’t a democracy, it’s a corrupt regime.
At the same time we dont have to pick sides.
WE dont have the money, and if we borrow or print more money, it leads to more inflation, and we cant just keep doing it. "
