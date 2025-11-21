Dear Sabrina Wallace & CorinneNokel It Was A Good Run, But I Have A Sertain Set Of Morales That I'm Not Willing To Break!

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1991156259576262901?t=J5bU7Yztzae3vHISpsbzrg&s=19





@CorinneNokel are you really gonna stick up for this FRAUD?





DR GROUP & DR ANA BRAGING ABOUT THE GOLD NANOPARTICLES IN DR GROUPS METHYLENE BLUE PRODUCT! THE SAME METH BLUE ALEX JONES SELLS! https://rumble.com/v71y63o-426537060.html

.

Dr. Edward Group AI WELNESS

https://aiwellness.ai/dr-edward-group-old/

.

He makes alot of money on courses books n products, so do the other 2 who run global healing w him. One business alone is 5 million.





He also went to MIT Sloan management.





Look who else went there. Benjamin netanyahu. Robert Kennedy. Many others.https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1932302132989788301?t=QUpyL3BCuVbW87Ox04hyrw&s=19

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIT_Sloan_School_of_Management

.

Nonvaxer420 Confronting CorinneNokel Mesages: https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/100843