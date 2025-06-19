BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JAMES ROGUSKI- “WHO Decides? Trump, Treaties, and Truth”
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
1 day ago


Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:

Thursday, June 19, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST  

Guest: James Roguski

Topic: “WHO Decides? Trump, Treaties, and Truth”

http://JamesRoguski.substack.com

 

Bio:

 

James Roguski is a researcher, author, natural health proponent and an activist who believes that the old systems are rightfully crumbling, so we must build their replacements quickly. In March 2022, James uncovered documents regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and was instrumental in raising awareness about them which resulted in the amendments being rejected. James is now doing everything possible to expose the WHO's hidden agenda behind their proposed "pandemic treaty" as well as the WHO's ongoing attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. James' vision for the future can be summarized by the phrase: "Out of the WHO and in with the NEW".

 

Founding Host:

Grace Asagra, RN, PhD

https://graceasagra.com/

DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

Grace Asagra, RN PhD

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854




Keywords
fearwhotreatieschronichealthhealthsovereignty
