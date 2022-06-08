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Ukrainian Army Heavily Shelled Us - The Bombardment of the Petrovsky District of Donetsk on 4 June 2022. - Donbass Insider
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73 views • June 08, 2022
I hope some can help the the Donbass Insider get another car, donations below.
On 4 June 2022, my colleague Laurent Brayard, our fixer Kostia, and I found ourselves trapped for five hours under intensive and continuous shelling by the Ukrainian army against the Chelyuskintsev mine, located in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.
First of all, I would like to thank all those who have already sent us donations to buy a car.
For those who want to donate you have several possibilities:
Via the fundraising campaign organized by Xavier Moreau :
https://www.givesendgo.com/G3BG3
Via the cryptocurrencies on my Monero wallet (XMR) :
85U8YeUCGD5CNRk2c1Ke6aSJSD5J54pFGM7iYtc7wVbc1NdUACUMvnrW3g25QjcdLZeuZewawAH5x8aAPTn7p2yaRNunh1Q
Via my Sberbank card for those who have an account in Russia:
4817 7600 6228 7788
On 4 June 2022, my colleague Laurent Brayard, our fixer Kostia, and I found ourselves trapped for five hours under intensive and continuous shelling by the Ukrainian army against the Chelyuskintsev mine, located in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.
First of all, I would like to thank all those who have already sent us donations to buy a car.
For those who want to donate you have several possibilities:
Via the fundraising campaign organized by Xavier Moreau :
https://www.givesendgo.com/G3BG3
Via the cryptocurrencies on my Monero wallet (XMR) :
85U8YeUCGD5CNRk2c1Ke6aSJSD5J54pFGM7iYtc7wVbc1NdUACUMvnrW3g25QjcdLZeuZewawAH5x8aAPTn7p2yaRNunh1Q
Via my Sberbank card for those who have an account in Russia:
4817 7600 6228 7788
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