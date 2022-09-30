Scalar Wave Creating Hurricane Ian 09/30/2022

Scalar Wave can be used to cause things like hurricanes. Today Pastor Stan shows how Scalar Wave is used by Satellite footage specifically on Hurricane Ian, currently coming down on Florida.



00:00 - This is Scalar Wave

03:42 - Video Footage of Hurricane

05:00 - Scalar Waves are Real - Stan Johnson Dream

05:55 - Video Footage of Hurricane

11:07 - Russia’s Secret Weapon

13:27 - How Scalar Wave Works

16:03 - The Beast Strikes

19:00 - Scalar Technology

21:48 - Joseph’s Kitchen

25:22 - Cornerstone Asset Metals





