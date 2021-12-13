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Giving You Courage and Strength
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10 views • December 13, 2021
In this dark time, you can lose hope. If you feel down and out about America, then you need to watch this video. I pray God will use it to give you strength and courage.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25BA for 25% off!
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