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NWO alien elites are replacing human babies with their hybrid changelings in the hospitals at birth
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223 views • July 26, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
They are replacing the Illuminati Atlantis mystery school occult religions’ Freemason Mormon Moonies Wicca Druid Vril Nazi Scientology SokaGakkai Tibetan monk New Age Native American shaman Theosophy human babies in the hospitals with the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar babies changelings
Guy Carter talks about himself replaced with the original human baby in the hospital, so his Freemason occult Satanist parents do not know he is a changeling. They are replacing the Illuminati Noah's days Atlantis mystery school religions' secret societies and cult and occult Freemason, Wicca, Nazi Vril, Mormon, Scientology, New Age, Buddhist, Hindu, Catholic mysticism, Muslim Sufi, Druid, Satanist, Soka Gakkai, Moonies, occult Mafioso mafia, occult yakuza, occult street gang, occult Mexican drug cartel, Amish witchcraft, Theosophy, Rosicrucian, Esoteric, Voodoo, Santeria, and other "alien contactee" necromancy spirit guide channeling Illuminati sub-group families' babies and other humans’ families’ babies with their own nephilim & chimera alien hybrid "hubrid" changeling babies in the hospitals, just as we real Christians had been saying for a very long time, but the millions and millions of pastors and religious Christian freaks remain silent in fear of assassinations, and their families getting slaughtered, and their children getting kidnapped by the CPS as child sex slaves for the elites and their human meat thrown into the fast food & supermarket food, and all their church donators to think that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. They are not the Bible's "watchmen on the wall." They are fake Christians. Even if they share the truth, they will cut out 95% of it, and modify it so that there is no meaning in sharing it.
Kick out all your pastors and the 99% religious Christian gutter trash and all those marrying hybrid non-humans out of your churches now, just as Nehemiah did! If you do not, then God will kick your churches out of your nations, and God will your nations out of your earth. And do not ever dare leave your churches quietly without speaking 100% of the truth of God to them in God’s self-sacrificial love, so that they will all despise you and think you are an absolute lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, and the 33.3% non-human church member nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and “hubrid” hybrids and clones and androids and animals upgraded to human gene bodies and werewolf vampire wendigo shapeshifters will all come to try to kill you frantically, and slaughter your family, and cut off your income, and attack you with witchcraft & psychic attacks, and burn your home down, and their CPS will abduct your children as child sex slaves for the elites, because God gave his only begotten Son for you on the cross so that you can receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Or remaining sitting on the fence of Satan Lucifer undecided uncommitted unconvicted, because God will electrify the fence soon. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
They are replacing the Illuminati Atlantis mystery school occult religions’ Freemason Mormon Moonies Wicca Druid Vril Nazi Scientology SokaGakkai Tibetan monk New Age Native American shaman Theosophy human babies in the hospitals with the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar babies changelings
Guy Carter talks about himself replaced with the original human baby in the hospital, so his Freemason occult Satanist parents do not know he is a changeling. They are replacing the Illuminati Noah's days Atlantis mystery school religions' secret societies and cult and occult Freemason, Wicca, Nazi Vril, Mormon, Scientology, New Age, Buddhist, Hindu, Catholic mysticism, Muslim Sufi, Druid, Satanist, Soka Gakkai, Moonies, occult Mafioso mafia, occult yakuza, occult street gang, occult Mexican drug cartel, Amish witchcraft, Theosophy, Rosicrucian, Esoteric, Voodoo, Santeria, and other "alien contactee" necromancy spirit guide channeling Illuminati sub-group families' babies and other humans’ families’ babies with their own nephilim & chimera alien hybrid "hubrid" changeling babies in the hospitals, just as we real Christians had been saying for a very long time, but the millions and millions of pastors and religious Christian freaks remain silent in fear of assassinations, and their families getting slaughtered, and their children getting kidnapped by the CPS as child sex slaves for the elites and their human meat thrown into the fast food & supermarket food, and all their church donators to think that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. They are not the Bible's "watchmen on the wall." They are fake Christians. Even if they share the truth, they will cut out 95% of it, and modify it so that there is no meaning in sharing it.
Kick out all your pastors and the 99% religious Christian gutter trash and all those marrying hybrid non-humans out of your churches now, just as Nehemiah did! If you do not, then God will kick your churches out of your nations, and God will your nations out of your earth. And do not ever dare leave your churches quietly without speaking 100% of the truth of God to them in God’s self-sacrificial love, so that they will all despise you and think you are an absolute lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, and the 33.3% non-human church member nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and “hubrid” hybrids and clones and androids and animals upgraded to human gene bodies and werewolf vampire wendigo shapeshifters will all come to try to kill you frantically, and slaughter your family, and cut off your income, and attack you with witchcraft & psychic attacks, and burn your home down, and their CPS will abduct your children as child sex slaves for the elites, because God gave his only begotten Son for you on the cross so that you can receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Or remaining sitting on the fence of Satan Lucifer undecided uncommitted unconvicted, because God will electrify the fence soon. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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