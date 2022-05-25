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The One World Government Has Initiated Operation "Stakeholder"!! The Agenda Behind The Curtain!! The Shutdown Is Coming!!
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39475 views • May 25, 2022
The 1 World Government Has Fulfilled It's Agenda!! Apocalyptic Food Shortages, Food Plant Explosions, Mass Siege, Worldwide Starvation, And Bio-Medical Tyranny! The Time To Act Is Now!! Go To: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com And Save The Most Money Plus Free Shipping On The Best Quality Emergency Food Kits!
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
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Sources:
Banned.video
https://www.newswars.com/western-leaders-are-creating-food-shortages-and-manipulating-you-into-blaming-russia/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-24-indonesia-lifts-ban-on-palm-oil-exports.html
https://www.westernjournal.com/watch-will-white-house-walk-back-biden-declares-low-gas-prices-never-coming-back/
https://www.newswars.com/trump-warns-nuclear-war-with-russia-more-likely-to-happen-than-not-thanks-to-biden/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82637/biden-prepares-for-simultaneous-wars-with-russia-china-and.html
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/biden-misspeaks-in-vow-to-respond-militarily-if-china-attacks-taiwan-white-house-walks-back
https://www.newswars.com/wef-panelist-brags-about-development-of-carbon-footprint-tracker-to-monitor-your-travel-diet-spending-habits/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-24-monkeypox-plandemic-2-now-in-full-swing.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-24-same-wuhan-lab-covid-tampered-monkeypox-strains.html
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Sources:
Banned.video
https://www.newswars.com/western-leaders-are-creating-food-shortages-and-manipulating-you-into-blaming-russia/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-24-indonesia-lifts-ban-on-palm-oil-exports.html
https://www.westernjournal.com/watch-will-white-house-walk-back-biden-declares-low-gas-prices-never-coming-back/
https://www.newswars.com/trump-warns-nuclear-war-with-russia-more-likely-to-happen-than-not-thanks-to-biden/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82637/biden-prepares-for-simultaneous-wars-with-russia-china-and.html
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/biden-misspeaks-in-vow-to-respond-militarily-if-china-attacks-taiwan-white-house-walks-back
https://www.newswars.com/wef-panelist-brags-about-development-of-carbon-footprint-tracker-to-monitor-your-travel-diet-spending-habits/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-24-monkeypox-plandemic-2-now-in-full-swing.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-24-same-wuhan-lab-covid-tampered-monkeypox-strains.html
Keywords
globalistsfood shortagesconspiracyone world governmentcivil unrestpopulation controlbill gatesnuclear warinflationsatanic ritualsworld wardavosworld economic forumsmall poxglobal agendamanufactured crisisklaus schwabglobal initiativedestruction of civilizationsupply chain crisismonkey poxoperation stakeholderdevil horned moon ritual
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