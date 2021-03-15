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Why Does Facebook Tremble in Fear of Us? : Affirmative Right Podcast (8)
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10 views • March 15, 2021
Originally posted on YouTube on the 1st December 2019.
Andy and Colin discuss Facebook's recent decision to shut down the Affirmative Right Facebook page, as well as the personal accounts of everyone involved in it.
Andy and Colin discuss Facebook's recent decision to shut down the Affirmative Right Facebook page, as well as the personal accounts of everyone involved in it.
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