Tucker Carlson October 19, 2020

As VP, Joe Biden tailored American foreign policy to help Hunter’s business interests. Joe intervened in Ukraine to help Hunter.



Google, Facebook and Twitter joined forces to keep the lid on the New York Post story regarding Joe Biden’s corruption. Truly, The Ministry of Truth (or Mockingbird Media) is no longer hiding its existence. You dumbshit proles are not worthy of information or the truth regarding those that rule over you. Sit down. Shut up. Consume. Die!



Real journalism became subservient to the interests of the National Security State as soon as the National Security Act was signed in 1947. In fact, the media is PART of the National Security State. There can be no doubt about that now. Their role is to support and protect the established order in America and be the gatekeepers of what Americans are allowed to know.



We truly live in a Banana Republic where corruption is plainly evident, yet, the media, like dutiful little lapdogs pretends it doesn’t exist and attacks anyone who says “The Emperor Has No Clothes.”



The “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” is what dictators around the world have used, but by other names. They’re called “reeducation camps,” or “gulags.” Look at Communist Russia, Hitler’s Germany, Pol Pot’s Cambodia, Mao’s China, for example.



Tucker was right when stated, America is a great nation, but the worst people are in charge of it right now.