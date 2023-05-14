James Comer says some of his whistleblowers are missing 👀
“9 of the 10 people that we’ve identified… they’re 1 of 3 things.
They’re either currently in court.
They’re currently in jail.
Or they’re currently missing.”
Comer said he knows who is intimidating them too 👀
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1657754081203568642
