© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flat Earth Proofs | 29 Reasons to Question Your World (Full Documentary)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
688 views • November 28, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Aug 14, 2017 with 122.4K views.
29 Flat Earth Proofs video is a full documentary compiled by CT covering many topics around the flat earth theory. The earth is not a globe to more people every day and it might surprise most but take the time to watch the video and research flat earth. The flat earth debate will continue on for a very long time!
Big thanks to "Gnow the Truth" YouTube Channel for putting out all 29 Flat Earth Proofs. Make sure you subscribe!
Gnow the Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChw8185puJ-gqF0fROlKqvA
Flat Earth Proof #1 - The Level
Flat Earth Proof #2 - Pilot Principles
Flat Earth Proof #3 - Land Ho!
Flat Earth Proof #4 - The Horizon
Flat Earth Proof #5 - Solar Rays
Flat Earth Proof #6 - "Polar" Climates
Flat Earth Proof #7 - Down South
Flat Earth Proof #8 - Star Trails
Flat Earth Proof #9 - The Authorities
Flat Earth Proof #10 - The Legends
Flat Earth Proof #11 - Outer Space
Flat Earth Proof #12 - Lunar Enigma
Flat Earth Proof #13 - The International Space Station
Flat Earth Proof #14 - Satellites
Flat Earth Proof #15 - Sunrise, Sunset
Flat Earth Proof #16 - Magnetic North
Flat Earth Proof #17 - Eclipses
Flat Earth Proof #18 - Gravity or Density?
Flat Earth Proof #19 - Revisiting the Level
Flat Earth Proof #20 - More Experiments
Flat Earth Proof #21 - The Tides
Flat Earth Proof #22 - The Coriolis Effect
Flat Earth Proof #23 - Daytime Moon
Flat Earth Proof #24 - The Gyroscope
Flat Earth Proof #25 - Rainbows
Flat Earth Proof #26 - The Analemma
Flat Earth Proof #27 - Circumnavigation
Flat Earth Proof #28 - The Clouds
Flat Earth Proof #29 - Time Zones
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
29 Flat Earth Proofs video is a full documentary compiled by CT covering many topics around the flat earth theory. The earth is not a globe to more people every day and it might surprise most but take the time to watch the video and research flat earth. The flat earth debate will continue on for a very long time!
Big thanks to "Gnow the Truth" YouTube Channel for putting out all 29 Flat Earth Proofs. Make sure you subscribe!
Gnow the Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChw8185puJ-gqF0fROlKqvA
Flat Earth Proof #1 - The Level
Flat Earth Proof #2 - Pilot Principles
Flat Earth Proof #3 - Land Ho!
Flat Earth Proof #4 - The Horizon
Flat Earth Proof #5 - Solar Rays
Flat Earth Proof #6 - "Polar" Climates
Flat Earth Proof #7 - Down South
Flat Earth Proof #8 - Star Trails
Flat Earth Proof #9 - The Authorities
Flat Earth Proof #10 - The Legends
Flat Earth Proof #11 - Outer Space
Flat Earth Proof #12 - Lunar Enigma
Flat Earth Proof #13 - The International Space Station
Flat Earth Proof #14 - Satellites
Flat Earth Proof #15 - Sunrise, Sunset
Flat Earth Proof #16 - Magnetic North
Flat Earth Proof #17 - Eclipses
Flat Earth Proof #18 - Gravity or Density?
Flat Earth Proof #19 - Revisiting the Level
Flat Earth Proof #20 - More Experiments
Flat Earth Proof #21 - The Tides
Flat Earth Proof #22 - The Coriolis Effect
Flat Earth Proof #23 - Daytime Moon
Flat Earth Proof #24 - The Gyroscope
Flat Earth Proof #25 - Rainbows
Flat Earth Proof #26 - The Analemma
Flat Earth Proof #27 - Circumnavigation
Flat Earth Proof #28 - The Clouds
Flat Earth Proof #29 - Time Zones
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.