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You don’t steal men!
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10 views • May 08, 2022
Just a normal, everyday situation. A goup of young people enjoying city life: it’s shopping time! A shopping mall. A portion of youthful exhuberance, gone too far. A little joke. And suddenly the situa-tion turns! Have you ever experienced this feeling? Have you ever experienced getting stuck in a situ-ation that you cannot change anymore? Something, or someone else takes control and you experience: you will never be the same person you once were! Exactly this happened to Joas and Ramon in Panorama Film’s: “You don’t steal men!”. A comedy that is shockingly close to reality and brings astonish-ing corelations to the light. This movie helps transform misunderstandings into understanding. Stories like this cannot just be made up by somebody - stories like this - are only written...by LIFE!
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