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911 - Central Steel Beams of Tower Turn To Dust And Blow Away
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254 views • March 22, 2021
2 countries in the world have molecular disassociation weapons, Russia & America and Russia DID NOT do 911, Dick Cheney, CIA, MI6 & Mossad did it and the Congressional leadership were in on it too, although they did nothing but pass The Patriot Act as a "reaction" to it. The Patriot Act was written 20 years before 911, they did it so they would have an excuse to make it a law. The same people who did this have also perpetuated this COVID-19 attack on the world. Deep State, Illuminati, Zionists, whatever you want to call them.....
I am amazed that so many people have not seen this video so I posted it 20 years later....
Please Support My Work, ALL Donations Go Directly To Website Development and Content Creation:
https://www.paypal.me/RealPatBlack
I am amazed that so many people have not seen this video so I posted it 20 years later....
Please Support My Work, ALL Donations Go Directly To Website Development and Content Creation:
https://www.paypal.me/RealPatBlack
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