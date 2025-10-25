BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Autumn Garden Update: Carrot Harvest, Eggplant Dish, & Kitchen Hacks!
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
29 views • 24 hours ago

Well, autumn has arrived and it has cooled down quite a lot! It’s 13 degrees right now and an overnight rain has just ended. So, the garden is well watered and nearly all of my plants made it here to the new home, except for the sage; it didn’t make it as the stem broke, but it was an older plant. But everything else is here and doing well. I have all of the  indoor plants here and they’re looking good. I have my friend and Kamakura resident Hendrik to thank once again for helping me move. And the move is nearly complete: I only have a few items at the old place, and I’ll go and collect them soon. I’ve made some changes to the kitchen, I’ve added basket-bins to make finding things easier. I harvested my carrots as well this week. And I made a tasty dish with my recently harvested eggplant. So let’s take a look back at a very busy week. 


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll   

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
