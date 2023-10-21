Depopulation Agenda - Systematically Poisoned (2019) - Documentary - HaloRockDocs

From Flint, Michigan's water crisis to Nestle's evil plan to own all the world's fresh water. This film goes into depth of topics long forgotten by the public. The fluoridation of our tap water, as well as British Petroleum's impact on our environment.





Can this be part of a satanic depopulation plan? Agenda 21? Illuminati? You be the judge! The so-called "Elite" psychopaths who rule over us want to reduce the world population down to 500 million, research "The Georgia Guide Stones" and speak out, take action, take the truth to the streets!





Knowledge is power, we have been enslaved through lack of knowledge, educate yourself and those around you if they will listen, careful though, most will hate you if you try to pull them out of the matrix, they love the system they suffer from Stockholm syndrome, they love the very ones that are oppressing them and holding humanity down. Wake up sheeple, we must end human enslavement and kill the illuminati!!





Let us know your thoughts in the comments below





Thank you for your patronage!

Email us ([email protected]) to get on our mailing list for updates about our website/app. If you liked this video, and want to support our work, please make a small donation, so we can continue ad free. All donations of $5 or more will receive a coupon by email to download the HaloRock App free, when it launches in the App Store & Google Play.





https://cash.app/HaloRock

https://buymeacoffee.com/halorockq

https://paypal.me/HaloRock





HaloRock is our answer to internet censorship. Coming soon, the HaloRock App and website will be an information hub featuring a search engine that will avoid google censorship & delisting, unbiased and uncensored news, documentaries, conspiracy research links, a downloadable PDF library, a downloadable meme library, and much more, organized in an easy to navigate interface. It will also include entertainment and a free downloadable meme library that features many prominent content creators. We look forward to providing you with this completely new approach to assisting the awake and awakening in today's world of heavy censorship.

Our Video Channels -

Rumble:

HALOROCK™ - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRock

HaloRockDocs - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRockDocs

HaloRockConspiracy - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRockConspiracy

Bitchute:

HaloRock™ - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I6p2VASsk6ZZ/

HaloRockConspiracy - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wCvj3HafstNW/

HaloRockDocs - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cWZ4oan4Jzcq/

Brighteon - HALOROCK - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HaloRock