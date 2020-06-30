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The David Knight Show (30June20 Full Show)
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30 views • June 30, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:36 Day 106, Nobel Prize scientist who called it as a fraud from the beginning says no “scientist” wanted to look at his numbers, told him to just shut up. Now vacillating GOP Governors are backing down on reopening, frightened of the social media mob & bots
— 00:22:35 Travel restrictions are coming — within USA & outside of airports. If a plane can be disinfected quickly with UV light, why are we worried about outdoor surfaces & locking people inside where they don’t get Vitamin D?
— 00:31:52 Did Fauci “standard of care” drug costs $5,700 instead of a couple of dollars for hydroxychlorquine, the first choice in a survey of over 6,000 physicians
— 00:52:47 Fauci & CNN start the narrative for mandatory COVID vaccination as he IMAGINES 70-75% effectiveness (no vaccine has been tested yet), therefore 100% participation required for “herd immunity”
— 01:14:24 Chinese scam pushed 83 TONS of fake gold bars. How does that compare to the TRILLIONS of fake money printed by the Federal Reserve? And, as China has a new strategy to destroy the petrodollar but will the Fed beat them to it?
— 01:24:41 1986TheAct.com, the new dramatic film by Dr. Andrew Wakefield, will release July 8. Dr. Wakefield joins to talk about the film which portrays the vaccine decisions we will all soon be faced with in light of the 1986 act that gave legal immunity to vaccine manufacturers for death or injury.
— 01:56:53 Forbes pulled the plug on the op-ed piece by a 30 yr environmentalist, 20 yr climate alarmist — “sorry I misled you”. Here’s what he had to say that Big Business media like Forbes doesn’t want you to hear
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:36 Day 106, Nobel Prize scientist who called it as a fraud from the beginning says no “scientist” wanted to look at his numbers, told him to just shut up. Now vacillating GOP Governors are backing down on reopening, frightened of the social media mob & bots
— 00:22:35 Travel restrictions are coming — within USA & outside of airports. If a plane can be disinfected quickly with UV light, why are we worried about outdoor surfaces & locking people inside where they don’t get Vitamin D?
— 00:31:52 Did Fauci “standard of care” drug costs $5,700 instead of a couple of dollars for hydroxychlorquine, the first choice in a survey of over 6,000 physicians
— 00:52:47 Fauci & CNN start the narrative for mandatory COVID vaccination as he IMAGINES 70-75% effectiveness (no vaccine has been tested yet), therefore 100% participation required for “herd immunity”
— 01:14:24 Chinese scam pushed 83 TONS of fake gold bars. How does that compare to the TRILLIONS of fake money printed by the Federal Reserve? And, as China has a new strategy to destroy the petrodollar but will the Fed beat them to it?
— 01:24:41 1986TheAct.com, the new dramatic film by Dr. Andrew Wakefield, will release July 8. Dr. Wakefield joins to talk about the film which portrays the vaccine decisions we will all soon be faced with in light of the 1986 act that gave legal immunity to vaccine manufacturers for death or injury.
— 01:56:53 Forbes pulled the plug on the op-ed piece by a 30 yr environmentalist, 20 yr climate alarmist — “sorry I misled you”. Here’s what he had to say that Big Business media like Forbes doesn’t want you to hear
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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