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Juan-O-Savin & Rachel Hamm (5-17-2021)
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251 views • May 19, 2021
Rachel's YT channel
Sound of Freedom Movie Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oZE2...
The Called, The Makings of a Perfect Day Movie:
https://rumble.com/vd8d2h-the-called-...
Juan's Book:
gumroad.com
Feeling inspired to donate to Rachel Hamm? You may do so here:
http://rachelhamm.com/donate/
or
1. Paypal: PAYPAL.ME/RACHELHAMM1
2. Cash App: $Therachelhamm
3. Venmo: @RachelHamm29 (for Venmo you might need the last 4 numbers of my phone number. They are: 8288)
If you’d like to mail Rachel something, you can send it to:
PO Box 2866
Clovis, CA 93613
Sound of Freedom Movie Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oZE2...
The Called, The Makings of a Perfect Day Movie:
https://rumble.com/vd8d2h-the-called-...
Juan's Book:
gumroad.com
Feeling inspired to donate to Rachel Hamm? You may do so here:
http://rachelhamm.com/donate/
or
1. Paypal: PAYPAL.ME/RACHELHAMM1
2. Cash App: $Therachelhamm
3. Venmo: @RachelHamm29 (for Venmo you might need the last 4 numbers of my phone number. They are: 8288)
If you’d like to mail Rachel something, you can send it to:
PO Box 2866
Clovis, CA 93613
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