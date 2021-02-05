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We Know How to Make America Strong
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202 views • February 05, 2021
Jared Taylor explains that everyone — and he means everyone — agrees on what makes America strong. The secret to our strength wasn't fully understood until 1965, but now that we know, we must forge ahead!
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/02/we-know-how-to-make-america-strong/
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The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/02/we-know-how-to-make-america-strong/
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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