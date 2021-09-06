URGENT : Massive UNREPORTED CDC Cover Up of Vaccine Deaths

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CDC Predicting child virus symptoms to coincide with Covid vaccine schedule - https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/us-cdc-alerts-parents-and-healthcare-experts-of-polio-like-outbreak-among-children-this-year.html
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