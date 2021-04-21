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This is the Story of Your/Our Enslavement
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10 views • April 21, 2021
We can only be kept in the cages we do not see. A brief history of human enslavement - up to and including your own. From Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy conversation in the world. http://www.freedomainradio.com
Text: http://www.fdrurl.com/slavestory
Powerful ideas for all lovers of personal and political freedom — Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web, with over 4 million downloads a year. Topics range from philosophy to self-knowledge to economics to art to how to achieve real freedom in the modern world. Passionate, articulate, funny and irreverent, Freedomain Radio shines a bold light on old topics—and invents a few new ones to boot! No commercials, all free, all the time.
I have been a software entrepreneur and executive, co-founded a successful company and worked for many years as a Chief Technical Officer. I also studied English Literature at York University, hold an undergraduate degree in History from McGill University, and earned a graduate degree from the University of Toronto, focusing on the history of philosophy. I received an 'A' for my Master's Thesis analyzing the political implications of the philosophies of Immanuel Kant, G.W.F. Hegel, Thomas Hobbes and John Locke.
I quit my career as a software executive to run the largest and most popular philosophy show on the Web -Freedomain Radio-
Text: http://www.fdrurl.com/slavestory
Powerful ideas for all lovers of personal and political freedom — Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web, with over 4 million downloads a year. Topics range from philosophy to self-knowledge to economics to art to how to achieve real freedom in the modern world. Passionate, articulate, funny and irreverent, Freedomain Radio shines a bold light on old topics—and invents a few new ones to boot! No commercials, all free, all the time.
I have been a software entrepreneur and executive, co-founded a successful company and worked for many years as a Chief Technical Officer. I also studied English Literature at York University, hold an undergraduate degree in History from McGill University, and earned a graduate degree from the University of Toronto, focusing on the history of philosophy. I received an 'A' for my Master's Thesis analyzing the political implications of the philosophies of Immanuel Kant, G.W.F. Hegel, Thomas Hobbes and John Locke.
I quit my career as a software executive to run the largest and most popular philosophy show on the Web -Freedomain Radio-
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