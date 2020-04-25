The Fragmented Soul and How You Can Restore It! - Win Worley and Charles Holzhauser

End time spiritual warfare tactics are revealed in this 2 hour service at Charles Holzhauser's church with Win Worley as the guest. Beautiful accapella gospel song by Win Worley: "Jesus Signed My Pardon" at about the 39:40 minute mark. Much more great gospel singing, preaching and teaching including Deliverance and The Fragmented Soul. This video is worth watching for the gems that are contained in this RARE classic.

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