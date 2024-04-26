Create New Account
[Bidan] Proposes Taxing Unrealized Gains
Son of the Republic
687 Subscribers
212 views
Published Yesterday

Bad Idea

* Economic growth craters.

* Inflation accelerartes.

* The Fed will have a hard time justifying a rate cut — and rate hikes are more likely.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (25 April 2024)

https://youtu.be/VcDP9kg6TQY

corruptioneconomytaxationmoney launderingjoe bideninterest raterate hikeeconomicstyrannyusurygdpstephen mooreinflationbig governmentrackettax hikerob schmittdebt slaverytax increasewealth transferkleptocracybidenflationbidenomicsdebt enslavementdebt spiral

