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We the People Convention News & Opinion 12-4-21
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10 views • December 06, 2021
This Week’s Topics:
Pray for Political Prisoners 2:00
J 6th Video May Prove Innocence 8:00
No Mandate for Health-Care Workers 11:00
Heart Disease Linked to Vaccinations 16:30
Terrifying Robert F Kennedy Book 19:00
Did Bill just create National Vax DB? 24:30
60% Disapproval Rating for Biden 31:00
Lies to about fixing Shipping Mess 34:00
Build-Back-Broke in Trouble 37:30
Remain in Mexico Re-Implemented 40:00
Russia & China See Biden Weakness 42:00
What will reversal of Roe Really Mean 44:00
No Coverage of WI Parade Murder 49:30
Michigan Shooter Charged as Terrorist 51:00
Anti-White Racism by Leftist in FBI 52:00
Our Ad in the Washington Times 53:00
Dems can’t handle Rittenhouse FACTS 58:00
Rittenhouse needs to Sue ASU Students 62:00
Gaetz Exonerated but Left Still Wins 65:00
Cuomo out at CNN we hope for Good 67:00
Portland Teachers want 4 day week 68:00
New Anti-Communism Curriculum 72:00
Our Contract with 2022 Candidates 74:00
Pray for Political Prisoners 2:00
J 6th Video May Prove Innocence 8:00
No Mandate for Health-Care Workers 11:00
Heart Disease Linked to Vaccinations 16:30
Terrifying Robert F Kennedy Book 19:00
Did Bill just create National Vax DB? 24:30
60% Disapproval Rating for Biden 31:00
Lies to about fixing Shipping Mess 34:00
Build-Back-Broke in Trouble 37:30
Remain in Mexico Re-Implemented 40:00
Russia & China See Biden Weakness 42:00
What will reversal of Roe Really Mean 44:00
No Coverage of WI Parade Murder 49:30
Michigan Shooter Charged as Terrorist 51:00
Anti-White Racism by Leftist in FBI 52:00
Our Ad in the Washington Times 53:00
Dems can’t handle Rittenhouse FACTS 58:00
Rittenhouse needs to Sue ASU Students 62:00
Gaetz Exonerated but Left Still Wins 65:00
Cuomo out at CNN we hope for Good 67:00
Portland Teachers want 4 day week 68:00
New Anti-Communism Curriculum 72:00
Our Contract with 2022 Candidates 74:00
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