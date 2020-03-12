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The Spirit of Prophecy
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22 views • March 12, 2020
Find out the meaning behind the spirit of prophecy. It's easy to get lost in a sea of confusion with so much hype and hysteria surrounding Bible prophecy and the end of the world. However, genuine prophecy from the Old and New Testament all point to Jesus. There is an important hidden meaning in prophecy; however, that secret meaning is really not so secret. The first two verses of the Book of Revelation explain how the message of prophecy is, in fact, Jesus' message.
This video takes a closer look at certain key prophecies which are widely spoken about, yet rarely understood until Jesus' message takes centerfold. It compares and contrasts important spiritual concepts and their prophetic counterparts, such as the Beast and the Lamb, the Whore of Babylon and the Bride of Christ, and several more.
This video takes a closer look at certain key prophecies which are widely spoken about, yet rarely understood until Jesus' message takes centerfold. It compares and contrasts important spiritual concepts and their prophetic counterparts, such as the Beast and the Lamb, the Whore of Babylon and the Bride of Christ, and several more.
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