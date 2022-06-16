What is Fluoride and why is it in our water?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fluoride: What Is It & Why It's In Our Water.
The Fluoride Deception – MUST WATCH.
https://rumble.com/vxv8s3-the-fluoride-deception.html
How A Highly Toxic Poison And The Most Damaging Environmental Pollutant Of The Cold War Era Was Added To Our Drinking Water And Toothpaste.
Subscribe on Telegram @JustDudeChannel @JustDudeChat
Join Roobs Flyers ~
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Co-Op of Everything - https://coopofeverything.com.au/members/roobs/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Subscribe to our magazine here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.