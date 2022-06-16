What is Fluoride and why is it in our water?

Fluoride: What Is It & Why It's In Our Water.





The Fluoride Deception – MUST WATCH.





https://rumble.com/vxv8s3-the-fluoride-deception.html

How A Highly Toxic Poison And The Most Damaging Environmental Pollutant Of The Cold War Era Was Added To Our Drinking Water And Toothpaste.

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Thanks for watching.





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





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