[Mar 19, 2018] SEED Vlog 2 - The new SEED logo and prepping to judge the art contest
17 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Announcing the new SEED logo and the deadline of the SEED Art Competition and preparation for the judging process.
If you want to stay up-to-date on SEED, and be notified of other ways to get involved, please be sure to sign up for my email newsletter: http://www.robskiba.com/list
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you want to stay up-to-date on SEED, and be notified of other ways to get involved, please be sure to sign up for my email newsletter: http://www.robskiba.com/list
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
sciencebibletechnologyentertainmentnephilimhybridsgeneticsproductionseed wargraphic artwork competition
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos