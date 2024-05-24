Create New Account
[Mar 19, 2018] SEED Vlog 2 - The new SEED logo and prepping to judge the art contest
Rob Skiba
Announcing the new SEED logo and the deadline of the SEED Art Competition and preparation for the judging process.

If you want to stay up-to-date on SEED, and be notified of other ways to get involved, please be sure to sign up for my email newsletter: http://www.robskiba.com/list

