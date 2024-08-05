BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week July 29 - August 4, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
0
45 views • 9 months ago

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week July 29 - August 4, 2024

▪️Throughout the past week, Russian troops continued to strike enemy targets on the territory of the so-called Ukraine. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Dolgintsevo military airfield was hit, where another enemy Su-25 was destroyed.

▪️Russian troops also carried out a massive drone attack on targets in the Kyiv region. At the same time, several ballistic missiles were launched at the region, hitting targets in Kyiv and Bila Tserkva.

▪️And in the Kharkiv region, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a train with Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment at one of the railway stations. As a result of the hits, several Patriot air defense systems were destroyed, as well as the enemy's temporary deployment point in Izyum.

▪️In Mykolayiv region, airfields in Novy Bug and Mykolayiv itself came under fire. In the latter, a training site for Ukrainian pilots under the guidance of English-speaking instructors was hit by fire.

▪️In turn, Ukrainian formations launched drones at targets in the rear regions of Russia. Two enemy drones were intercepted in North Ossetia while attempting to attack the Mozdok airfield.

▪️At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to hit targets in Krasnodar region, launching several UAVs at the region. Russian air defense crews shot down all enemy aircraft, but an electrical substation and a residential building were damaged.

▪️Rostov Region was subjected to a massive attack, with the enemy launching over 50 drones. Several drones hit the Morozovsk airfield and Rosrezerv oil depot, causing a major fire.

▪️Meanwhile, clashes continued along the entire contact line in the special military operation zone. In the North Ukrainian direction, Russian troops struck enemy border facilities in the Chernihiv region.

#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video

@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
