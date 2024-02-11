‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And We're Living Next To Garbage’ (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-





Israeli attacks on Gaza have not only targeted civilians, but also the infrastructure Palestinians need to survive. At least eight Gaza water utility workers have been killed on the job despite being in clearly marked cars. People in Gaza now have to get water from salty water wells that are functioning at one-tenth capacity.





The situation is far worse in northern Gaza, where resources are more scarce.









Video journalist Bisan Owda shows us how overflowing garbage, sewage and reduced water supply are impacting the health of people in Gaza. Respiratory and skin infections are on the rise because of the destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure.





