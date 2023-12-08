Living Exponentially: Shawn Farash, Ungoverned

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen speaks with Shawn Farash about his show Ungoverned, his popular impersonations of President Trump, and being invited to be a Speaker and Live Auctioneer at the Eisenhower Dinner which will take place on December 15th in Saginaw, Michigan.

For more information about Shawn Farash follow the links listed https://rumble.com/c/LFATV, https://rumble.com/c/ShawnFarash



https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/