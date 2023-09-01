Create New Account
09-01-2023 Accountability Part 12 Messiah and Man 011 Ruach
John 14:15  If you love Me, you shall guard My commands. 16  “And I shall ask the Father, and He shall give you another Helper, to stay with you forever 17  the Spirit of the Truth, whom the world is unable to receive, because it does not see Him or know Him. But you know Him, for He stays with you and shall be in you.

Keywords
holy spiritset apart spiritruahkrauchspirit of elohimthe spirit of the truth

