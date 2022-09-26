FYI The Elites AI And Robots Don't Need You

✅ SAVE 20% OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥

What if I told you there's a robot that controls more wealth than any country on earth What if I told you that's the reason you and your children can't afford a home now?

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/

WEBSITES: (ALL "VIDEO LINKS" ON NAVIGATION TAB)

https://thinkaboutit.news

https://www.thinkaboutit.online





OFFICIAL DONOR LINK BELOW (SORRY WE'RE NOT ABLE TO PROCESS CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS)

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





OFFICIAL THINK ABOUT IT STORE:

https://teespring.com/stores/think-about-it-2





PODCAST ON APPLE:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/think-about-it/id1532129901





PODCAST ON SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/1RBPX5mV259Yjb1NT2DC2s





GAB PAGE:

https://gab.com/ThinkAboutIt





GETTR:

https://gettr.com/user/steveallentalks





PARLER:

https://parler.com/user/ThinkAboutItSteve





MINDS PAGE:

https://www.minds.com/ThinkAboutItNow





TELEGRAM CHANNEL:

https://t.me/ThinkAboutItToday





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.