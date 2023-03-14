Dont Trust "The Breaking News". They Intentionally Do This To You | Jocko Willink Underground

Dont Trust "The Breaking News" They Intentionally Do This To You.Mar 14, 2023 Jocko UNDERGROUND From Jocko Underground 039 - The first report is always wrong. Regretful for not taking an important opportunity. Getting the most out of your reading. Passing on credit and making it genuine. Dealing with your co-worker who is annoyed by you. Getting back on track with your confidence.



