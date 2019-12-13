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The Sun Is Local - Not 93 Million Miles Away
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46 views • December 13, 2019
This video shows clear evidence that the Sun is close to the Earth and not 93 million miles away.
This video clip was created from the following video:
'flat earth and the ball sellers'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fhowGCP2SU
This video clip was created from the following video:
'flat earth and the ball sellers'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fhowGCP2SU
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