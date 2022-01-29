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71% OF NEW COVID CASES IN USA AND MAJORITY OF HOSPITALIZED ARE FULLY VAXXED
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180 views • January 29, 2022
Fauci Lied as people died. Just like the rest of the world, the vaccinated are being hospitalized and dying at higher rates than the unvaccinated in America. Almost 300% increase in cancer! Almost a 300% increase in miscarriages! 1000% increase in neurological damage! Science proves why this is happening. Watch the video for so much more!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
The Water Cooler - Thomas Renz goes off on Fauci
https://americasvoice.news/video/Gr8oWUJ9Xzx3eC2/
The New American - Dr. Ryan Cole explains how the COVID vax damages your immune system
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-ryan-cole-covid-vax-damages-your-immune-system/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
The Water Cooler - Thomas Renz goes off on Fauci
https://americasvoice.news/video/Gr8oWUJ9Xzx3eC2/
The New American - Dr. Ryan Cole explains how the COVID vax damages your immune system
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-ryan-cole-covid-vax-damages-your-immune-system/
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