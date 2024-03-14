Gareth Icke Tonight - March 14, 2024 - Climate Change Scam

Gareth Icke Tonight





March 14, 2024





On the show this week…

American investigator, researcher, author, broadcaster, organic farmer and former employee, of FEMA. The Federal Emergency Management Agency. Celeste Solum joins us to talk about where the world is heading, as well as transparent trees, and wood being turned into skeletons. I know, it got my attention, too.





Podcaster and climate realist, Tom Nelson will be on to discuss the climate change scam, and how the rise in CO2 since 1850, has been highly beneficial to humanity, not the reverse.





Dane Wigington of Geoengineering watch is on the line to talk about what we are seeing being sprayed in the skies above us, on a daily basis, and what he believes is causing not only the excess deaths around the world, but excess illness. Particularly in western nations.





And medical doctor Dr Gerard Waters talks to us from Ireland, where he is in the third year of his suspension by the Irish medical council, without pay, for the crime of speaking up, and refusing to administer the MRNA compliance juice to his patients.





That’s Gareth icke Tonight - Thursday 7pm UK https://www.ickonic.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4j69y5-march-14-2024.html