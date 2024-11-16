BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russophobia Fear: Estonian Defense Forces blew up the Kanama viaduct on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • 5 months ago

❗️Estonian and British troops destroyed a bridge in Tallinn as part of a training exercise aimed at "building barriers against Russia" and preparing for the potential construction of a new viaduct for NATO tanks. 

According to reports from Delfi and Postimees, the Estonian Defense Forces blew up the Kanama viaduct on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway on Wednesday night. The Ministry of Defense described the operation as a "knowledge-gathering" activity, focused on creating defensive barriers in the event of war with Russia, with the bridge demolition serving two key purposes. 

😁Love this fear 

Adding: 

❗️On Saturday in Peru, Biden will discuss with Xi Jinping the silent sanctions war that China has declared on the United States, in particular new Chinese laws that allow it to blacklist foreign companies and restrict U.S. access to key supply chains.

The sanctions that the Chinese have imposed on the American drone manufacturer Skydio are just the beginning.

China has something to put pressure on the Americans with. And these are the issues that Biden is forced to resolve for now. The conversation will be difficult.

And his last as president. 

Adding: 

❗️Pentagon unable to account for $824 billion budget, failing its 7th consecutive financial audit.

🤣And they say Russia has more corruption 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy