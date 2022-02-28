© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Transhumanism | "When Humans Become Cyborgs." - An Actual World Economic Forum Presentation
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • February 28, 2022
Watch the Original World Economic Forum Presentation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrNaaz1isEQ
Learn More About the Transhumanism Research Being Conducted by Elon Musk and His Company Neural Link | Elon Musk's Neuralink confirms monkeys died in project, denies animal cruelty claims https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/17/business/elon-musk-neuralink-animal-cruelty-intl-scli/index.html
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/ You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/ **Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!! Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/ Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain *Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
https://www.banned.video/
Thrivetime Show
Learn More About the Transhumanism Research Being Conducted by Elon Musk and His Company Neural Link | Elon Musk's Neuralink confirms monkeys died in project, denies animal cruelty claims https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/17/business/elon-musk-neuralink-animal-cruelty-intl-scli/index.html
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/ You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/ **Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!! Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/ Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain *Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
https://www.banned.video/
Thrivetime Show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.