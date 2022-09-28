97% Global Warming Consensus EXPOSED By Dr. Tim Ball (Rest In Peace)

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





We recently learned of the passing of a true hero and a former guest of ours, Dr. Tim Ball. We wanted to repost this interview from December 2018 with some pretext.





Original article:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. Tim Ball, PhD about the vast propaganda forced on the public via the media and the government regarding climate change (or global warming, or global cooling, whatever it is this week).

Dr.Ball who was a professor from the geography department at the University of Winnipeg and is one of the leading voices against the anthropogenic global warming fear has been studying climate for half a century and has published multiple books on the subject, investigating why this propaganda is shoved onto the populace and what it will lead to.

Having debated people like Elizabeth May, Dr. Ball is a wealth of information on the subject. He debunks the 97% consensus which he points out, if there's a consensus it's not science.

This all goes back to the United Nations, the IPCC and The Club of Rome with Maurice Strong, Gro Harlem Brundtland and others plotting to restrict industry, create a problem, a reaction and a solution and force the populace into complete dependency which we are seeing today with the green agenda.

Of course government is the world's biggest polluter and they have the nerve to tell us how to live with crippling taxes and regulation with very little to no understanding of the ramifications and real world problems.

Dr. Ball breaks down as much as he can in just under an hour. We are sure to have him back again soon to break this down further. It's so incredibly extensive it's impossible to fit in under 10 hours. Seriously!





