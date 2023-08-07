Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
22LR Ruger LCP II Part 4 - Galloway Precision Spring Kit
channel image
AmbGun
145 Subscribers
Shop now
30 views
Published 18 hours ago

Fixing the 22LR Ruger LCP II Lite Rack:For Light strikes Galloway Spring Kit Heavier Hammer Spring, lighter firing pin return spring

To prevent mag disengagements, a Holster with mag button coverage

For cycling issues…Galloway Spring kit’s Heavier extractor spring


The 22LR Ruger LCP II is the preeminent deep concealment semi-auto pistol with a very high score on our rounds per size and weight spreadsheet. Second only to the KelTec P17 if you exclude the large bodied CP33 and P322. Number one if you insist on pocket carry sized semi-auto pistols.


Since the LCP II is so handsome and adorable, AmbGun has decided to call it a “work in progress”.


Galloway Precision Spring Kit

https://gallowayprecision.com/ruger/lcp-II/performance-spring-kit-for-ruger-lcp-ii-pistols



Chapters

0:00 Recap

0:20 Solutions

0:46 Why Bother

1:20 Light Strikes

1:48 Firing Pin Spring

2:14 Extractor Spring

2:35 Hammer Spring

4:59 Mag Button

5:32 Test Firing


Keywords
22lrrugerlcpgalloway precisionspring kit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket