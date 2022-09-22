Mike Adams interviews US border security operator about satellite comms and capturing illegals

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Mike Adams talks to one of his military sources who is a US border security operator, about using the Bivy stick for satellite comms and geotracking for the safety of his teams. The segment reveals how satellite communications are used to help secure the US border and target drug traffickers, human traffickers and weapons smuggling gangs. Sponsored by SAT123.com