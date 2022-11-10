Interview with Joshua Parker of Health Harmonic: The World of Frequency
Sep 19, 2020Join Joshua Parker and I on a walk through the various fields of frequencies and harmonics in all things technology and inventions. This is a walk through a better understanding of frequencies and how technology has been trying to emulate what is and literally comes from US for Everything is Within Us~ For Lauda Leon session inquiries, bookings and speaking engagements, contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email Lauda: [email protected] [email protected] Please support our liberation and Sovereignty https://action4canada.com/thanks-for-... DECLARATION OF LAW: As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies or upon anything or entity that has our Name Written upon it in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, their energies will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any deliberate harm intended in misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds, pockets and times in timelessness. Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon Joshua Parker's sites & sites of interest: This is where you’ll find Joshua’s blog posts and get access to his reports on Royal Rife technology: https://www.KnowingTheTruth.com This is Joshua’s online store with EMF protection products, electromagnetic wellness tools and frequency instruments: https://www.HealthHarmonic.com This is Joshua’s site exclusively for the frequency instruments: https://www.FutureFrequency.com Medical Grade Air Purification (our newest product) www.healthharmonic.com/products/austin-air-healthmate-plus-hepa-air-purifier/ (btw - I'm still working on the shipping quote tables so call me if you want a better shipping quote) Do Masks Really Work? www.knowingthetruth.com/why-the-question-do-masks-really-work-is-actually-irrelevant/ Full Story of the Profiteering of Coro navirus: www.knowingthetruth.com/full-story-of-profiteering-off-covid-19/ Internet Influence Operations and the Rise of Covert Disinformation Campaigns www.knowingthetruth.com/internet-influence-operations-the-rise-of-covert-disinformation-campaigns/ Doctors Risking Their Careers To Share The Truth: https://www.knowingthetruth.com/true-... Best Dr Zach Bush Interview (actually two) you probably haven't seen these: https://www.knowingthetruth.com/best-... New Pod Style Air Tube Headset for Mobile Phone Radiation Protection: https://www.healthharmonic.com/produc... Overdiagnosis in PCR & Covid Testing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVbmQ... Bio-Terrain vs the latest Microbe: https://www.knowingthetruth.com/is-it... Comprehensive Report on Bill Gates’ Global Health Agenda https://www.knowingthetruth.com/compr... 7.83 Hz High Energy Bracelet EMF Protection w/Live Blood Cell Analysis Efficacy: https://www.healthharmonic.com/pages/... Latest 5G Protection From Germany for Your Home: https://www.healthharmonic.com/pages/... (back in stock in Germany now and shipping directly - contact me to order) Check out LBRY.tv: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/8HaepcNCkZ4H... Exosomes vs Viruses: Scientific Theories Explained https://www.knowingthetruth.com/exoso... HealthHarmonic.com Webstore: https://www.HealthHarmonic.com Youtube - HealthHarmonic: https://www.youtube.com/c/HealthHarmo... Youtube - KnowingTheTruth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC232... Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu
