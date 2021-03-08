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Evidence From 2018 Links MRNA Tech And Cancer
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72 views • March 08, 2021
Sloan Kettering Cancer Center back in 2018 found a link between RNA and cancer. Is this something big pharma has known about the whole time they have been pushing this in the covid vax?
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.mskcc.org/news/scientists-find-cancer-drivers-hiding-rna-not-dna
https://drkelley.info/2021/03/03/scientists-at-sloan-kettering-discover-mrna-inactivates-tumor-suppressing-proteins/
https://www.newsfromtheperimeter.com/home/2021/3/5/scientist-at-sloan-kettering-discover-mrna-inactivates-tumor-suppressing-proteins-meaning-it-can-promote-cancer
thumbnail link
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/rna-slide-1024x427.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.mskcc.org/news/scientists-find-cancer-drivers-hiding-rna-not-dna
https://drkelley.info/2021/03/03/scientists-at-sloan-kettering-discover-mrna-inactivates-tumor-suppressing-proteins/
https://www.newsfromtheperimeter.com/home/2021/3/5/scientist-at-sloan-kettering-discover-mrna-inactivates-tumor-suppressing-proteins-meaning-it-can-promote-cancer
thumbnail link
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/rna-slide-1024x427.jpg
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