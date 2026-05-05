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The US, for example, is building a global surveillance system. –Yuval Noah Harari, World Economic Forum Member.
oneninetyfivenationsrising
oneninetyfivenationsrising
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The US, for example, is building a global surveillance system. –Yuval Noah Harari, World Economic Forum Member. The US, for example, is building a global surveillance system. But control of data might enable human elites to do something even more radical than just build digital dictatorships. By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself. Because once you can hack something, you can usually also engineer it. And if indeed we succeed in hacking and engineering life, this will be not just the greatest revolution in the history of humanity, this will be the greatest revolution in biology since the very beginning of life. Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some god above the clouds, but our intelligent design and the intelligent design of our clouds, the IBM cloud, the Microsoft cloud. These are the new driving forces of evolution.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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