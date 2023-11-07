Create New Account
"Israel is LOSING this war and Netanyahu is done" - Fmr. U.S. Marine Scott Ritter | Redacted News
The Prisoner
427 views
Published Yesterday

Scott Ritter joins us to talk about Israel crossing the point of no return and the possible collapse of the Netanyahu government. Kamala Harris says she's confident that Israel will do everything in its power to minimize civilian deaths.

Mirrored - Redacted

Keywords
israelnetanyahuscott ritter

