"Israel is LOSING this war and Netanyahu is done" - Fmr. U.S. Marine Scott Ritter | Redacted News

Scott Ritter joins us to talk about Israel crossing the point of no return and the possible collapse of the Netanyahu government. Kamala Harris says she's confident that Israel will do everything in its power to minimize civilian deaths.
👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕 Go grab some Redacted Merch from our store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com and pick some up.
Mirrored - Redacted
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.