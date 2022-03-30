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SHOCKING: Man Survives Remdesivir Poisoning, Forced to Live with Kidney Failure for being Unvaxxed
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155 views • March 30, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
W.H.O. experts claimed that Remdesivir was not to be used in treating covid, and doctors acknowledged its dangers towards patients – now, unvaxxed discrimination is taking a new extreme as the narrative remains, “it’s all about safety”. Scott Rose joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose the discrimination he faced as an unvaxxed patient, the fear tactics used, and more. Rose was knowingly placed on Remdesivir, isolated, and is facing chronic kidney failure and continuous lung collapsing.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyyu08-shocking-man-survives-remdesivir-forced-to-live-with-kidney-failure-for-bei.html
W.H.O. experts claimed that Remdesivir was not to be used in treating covid, and doctors acknowledged its dangers towards patients – now, unvaxxed discrimination is taking a new extreme as the narrative remains, “it’s all about safety”. Scott Rose joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose the discrimination he faced as an unvaxxed patient, the fear tactics used, and more. Rose was knowingly placed on Remdesivir, isolated, and is facing chronic kidney failure and continuous lung collapsing.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyyu08-shocking-man-survives-remdesivir-forced-to-live-with-kidney-failure-for-bei.html
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