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Debunking Jesuit Dispensationalism - Part 1 - Francisco Ribera
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87 views • May 27, 2022
Dispensationalism has Jesuit roots. Francisco Ribera was one of the first Jesuit Priests to come up with this theory. In this video series I will trace the Catholic Jesuit roots of this teaching all the way to this present day. Two-thirds of our modern day Christian church has fallen for this deception without even realizing it's origins. It's time Bible-believing Christians realize they have abandoned the courageous position of the Reformers on End Times Bible Prophecy and embraced a lie. I have taken some excerpts from Steve Wohlberg's book, The Left Behind Deception. Disclaimer on Wohlberg: I do not adhere to Seventh Day Adventist teachings however, but I appreciate his work on the Left Behind deception. See my Web page on this issue here: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark/debunking-futurism-slides
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