MEET THE COUPLE REVOLUTIONIZING EDUCATION IN AMERICA
High Hopes
Published Sunday |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Apr 1, 2023


Del is joined in-studio by David and Leila Centner, the visionary founders of The Centner Academy in Florida, to discuss the remarkable growth of their school and how they've navigated media scrutiny with resilience and determination. Through their unwavering commitment to innovative education and personalized learning, the Centners have created a unique and dynamic educational experience that is cultivating leaders with heart and business savvy.


#CentnerAcademy #LeilaCentner #DavidCentner


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fnywg-meet-the-couple-revolutionizing-education-in-america.html


