Del BigTree at the HighWire





Apr 1, 2023





Del is joined in-studio by David and Leila Centner, the visionary founders of The Centner Academy in Florida, to discuss the remarkable growth of their school and how they've navigated media scrutiny with resilience and determination. Through their unwavering commitment to innovative education and personalized learning, the Centners have created a unique and dynamic educational experience that is cultivating leaders with heart and business savvy.





#CentnerAcademy #LeilaCentner #DavidCentner





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fnywg-meet-the-couple-revolutionizing-education-in-america.html



