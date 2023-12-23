What Are Famous Brands Hiding From You? - Nestle Company

MIRRORED from TRT World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeggZiduy5k&ab_channel=TRTWorld
15 Dec 2023 #Scandal #Cheating #Nestle
When you hear the word “chocolate”, Nestle is probably the first brand that comes to mind.
This multinational Swiss company, which owns more than 2,000 different brands, is one of the largest food and beverage producers in the world.
However, while you may be happy when you’re eating a Nestle chocolate bar, you probably won't enjoy it as much when you hear about the scandals, scams and cover-ups behind the company.
